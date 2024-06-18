Thrilling Start to Euro 2024: Players Face Dual Challenges

Slovakia, Romania, and Switzerland have kicked off Euro 2024 with impressive performances, setting a challenging pace for upcoming matches.

However, key players such as Slovakia's Juraj Kucka and Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah are bracing for double duty as their clubs prepare for Champions League qualifying next month.

The revamped Champions League starts July 9 and features 36 teams in a new format, making this soccer season one to watch closely.

