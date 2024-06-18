Left Menu

Thrilling Start to Euro 2024: Players Face Dual Challenges

Slovakia, Romania, and Switzerland shine in Euro 2024. Key players like Juraj Kucka and Kwadwo Duah will face dual duties as Champions League qualifying approaches. The new Champions League format starts in July, with 36 teams and revised playoff rules making for an intense soccer season ahead.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:44 IST
Thrilling Start to Euro 2024: Players Face Dual Challenges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Slovakia, Romania, and Switzerland have kicked off Euro 2024 with impressive performances, setting a challenging pace for upcoming matches.

However, key players such as Slovakia's Juraj Kucka and Switzerland's Kwadwo Duah are bracing for double duty as their clubs prepare for Champions League qualifying next month.

The revamped Champions League starts July 9 and features 36 teams in a new format, making this soccer season one to watch closely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024