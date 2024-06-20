Tragic End for Former Cricketer David Johnson

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was discovered dead outside his apartment on Thursday, according to local police reports.

Authorities suspect that the 52-year-old Johnson may have committed suicide after falling from his residence in Kanaka Sri Layout, Kothanur. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact circumstances.

Sources indicate that Johnson had been battling health issues for some time. The ex-fast bowler, who played two tests for India in 1996, leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)