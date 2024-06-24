Khawaja's Heartfelt Wish for Warner's Glorious Farewell

In a heartfelt testament to his teammate, Usman Khawaja wishes to see David Warner's illustrious career end with a T20 World Cup victory. Watching Warner's impressive form from the other end of the 22-yard pitch inspires Khawaja to seek a grand farewell for his partner-in-crime on the field.

Warner plans to retire from international cricket after the current T20 World Cup, hoping to bow out with a championship win. Khawaja, speaking to PTI Videos, expressed his deep desire to see Warner finish his career on a triumphant note. He's been incredibly consistent and it's evident from his relaxed and joyous demeanor on the pitch.

Despite a shocking defeat to Afghanistan, Khawaja remains optimistic about Australia's chances. He stressed that Australia's prowess in knockout stages and Mitchell Marsh's authentic and effective leadership could guide them to victory. Khawaja also acknowledged the formidable task of overcoming India, but remains confident in his team's ability to perform under pressure.

