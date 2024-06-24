Denmark and Serbia Battle for European Championship Dreams

Denmark will clash with Serbia on Tuesday in their decisive final Group C match of the European Championship, held in Munich. For Denmark, currently second in their group, a win would secure their spot in the round of 16, unless Slovenia manages to avoid defeat against England.

Conversely, Serbia, trailing the group but just one point behind Denmark, needs a victory over Denmark and hopes for a favorable outcome in the Slovenia vs. England clash to advance. The match holds high stakes for both sides, as other potential scenarios could leave Serbia anxiously hoping to progress as one of the tournament's four best third-place teams.

In team news, Denmark's Thomas Delaney has recovered from an illness, while Serbia will be without winger Filip Kostic, sidelined due to a knee ligament injury. The significance of this match is underscored by Denmark's recent performance, winning four of their last five encounters with Serbia; the last being a 3-0 victory in March 2022.

