Rashid Khan Powers Afghanistan to Historic T20 World Cup Semifinal

In a historic moment that will be etched in cricketing lore, Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Super 8 match. This victory adds a golden chapter to Afghanistan's cricket history, which has endured war, political turmoil, and the lack of a home base.

The win also saw Afghanistan eliminate the 2021 champions, Australia, after defeating them in their previous Super 8 encounter. Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semifinal clash scheduled for June 27. 'It's unbelievable; I don't have any words to describe my feelings. Back home, everyone is so happy for this big achievement,' Rashid Khan said during the post-match presentation.

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan struggled to a subpar total of 115/5, with Bangladesh bowlers capitalizing on a tricky pitch. Despite the frequent rain interruptions and Bangladesh's revised target of 114, Afghanistan showcased their resilience with a gritty bowling performance led by Rashid (4/23) and Naveen-ul-Haq (4/26). The team's heroics ensured a historic triumph as they bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)