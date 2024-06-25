"One of the heroes of Real Madrid's great history": Ronaldo shares special message for Nacho

Portuguese goal-scoring icon Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Nacho and called him one of the heroes of Real Madrid after the Spaniard decided to leave the club after 23 years. Real Madrid on Tuesday released an official statement announcing that Nacho is leaving the club. Nacho penned an emotional note after the announcement was made.

Ronaldo who played with the Spaniard during his time with Los Blancos commented on Nacho's post and paid tribute to the defender for his illustrious career and wrote, "You are one of the heroes of Real Madrid's great history. Be proud of what you achieved, Nacho!" Sergio Ramos who also played alongside Nacho in the defensive line during his time with Real Madrid penned a special note for the defender.

"Dear Nacho, you are leaving, but you will always be a part of @realmadrid history. Congratulations on a brilliant run. It was a pleasure to share the dressing room for so many years and live together so many successes and unrepeatable moments. Also happy to see you as captain raise the ear. A huge hug, brother. Always on my team!" Ramos wrote on Instagram. At the age of 10, Nacho joined Los Blancos in 2010. He played in the club's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2012.

Nacho held Real Madrid's defensive line for 12 seasons and was a part of their golden decade. The Spanish defender made 364 appearances for the club and won a whopping 26 trophies. His impressive trophy tally includes six European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four Spanish Leagues, two Copa del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.

Nacho has brought curtains down on his career in La Liga as one of only five players to have won 6 European Cups in the history of football and with the most trophies with Real Madrid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)