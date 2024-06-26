Left Menu

PT Usha Calls for Yoga in Asian Games

IOA President PT Usha has urged for the inclusion of yoga in the Asian Games. In a letter to OCA, she highlighted the global embrace of yoga and India’s role as its spiritual home. She emphasized the importance of showcasing yoga on international platforms.

On Wednesday, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha fervently advocated for the inclusion of yoga in the Asian Games programme, aiming to elevate the exercise form's popularity across the continent.

In her formal communication to Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Raja Randhir Singh, the esteemed athlete called upon the sports community to consider adding yoga to the Asian Games roster.

Usha highlighted the global celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21, stating that its widespread acceptance has been 'overwhelming,' with people worldwide deriving significant benefits from the practice.

She argued that India, as the spiritual home of yoga and a global leader, should spearhead the campaign for its inclusion in the Asian Games and eventually, the Olympic Games. Notably, Usha referenced a new initiative by the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris, which will host yoga sessions ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

The IOA president also mentioned the enthusiastic support of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who sees the addition of yoga in the Asian Games as a stepping stone toward its inclusion in future Olympics. 'We need our indigenous sport to be on such platforms,' Usha remarked.

