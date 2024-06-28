Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma Confident in Virat Kohli Ahead of T20 Final

India's head coach Rahul Dravid and team captain Rohit Sharma have reaffirmed their trust in the faltering Virat Kohli, asserting that the star batsman is poised for a breakthrough performance in the T20 World Cup finals against South Africa.

Kohli, despite topping the IPL charts with 741 runs, has been unable to replicate that form in the current tournament, adding just 75 runs across seven innings.

''When you play a high-risk brand of cricket, there are times it doesn't come off,'' Dravid noted after India's commanding 68-run semifinal win over England. ''But I love the intent and commitment he's showing. I believe a big knock is on the horizon.''

Rohit's belief in Kohli remains unshaken, highlighting Kohli's experience and form over 15 years of cricket. ''He's a quality player who has always performed in big games. His intent is there, and I feel he's saving his best for the finals,'' said Rohit.

Aside from Kohli, Rohit himself has been instrumental, leading India to three ICC global event finals within 12 months. Dravid has commended Rohit's leadership and strategy.

India's team effort also played a crucial role, with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel's combined six wickets aiding in their semi-final success. Rohit remains focused on staying calm and making good decisions to secure victory in the finals.

