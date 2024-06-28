India's Unstoppable Spin Duo: Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to Dominate T20 World Cup Final

In anticipation of the T20 World Cup final, former cricketer Sarandeep Singh has expressed high expectations for India's spin combination, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. According to Singh, this duo's lethal spin capabilities will overwhelm the South African team on Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados. 'If you ask me who will win it for India in the final, I will say Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. They are outright match-winners in spin-friendly conditions,' Singh told PTI Videos.

The wrist spinner Kuldeep has already achieved 10 wickets in four games, with a personal best of 3/19, while Axar has grabbed eight wickets in seven games, his best being 3/23. Both left-arm spinners are anticipated to play pivotal roles in the final match.

'The wickets in West Indies are not easy to play, especially if you have world-class spinners like Kuldeep and Axar,' Singh added. Their combined prowess has already been seen against top teams like Australia and England in the tournament stages. This spin combination is expected to pose a significant challenge to the South African batting lineup.

