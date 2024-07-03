Delhi Gears Up for Triumphant Return of T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Cricket Team
As cricket fans eagerly await the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Delhi, the police have taken extensive security measures. The team will be escorted from the IGI Airport to ITC Maurya Hotel, with a meeting scheduled with Prime Minister Modi before heading to Mumbai for further celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Fans are in high spirits as they await the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team's arrival in Delhi. Anticipating large crowds, police officials have outlined robust security plans. The team will be escorted from IGI Airport to ITC Maurya Hotel, ensuring safety with armed policemen and paramilitary personnel along the route.
According to a senior police officer, provisions include escort vehicles ready to guide the team's chartered flight from Barbados, estimated to land around 6 am. Enthusiastic fans are expected to line the routes to cheer on their heroes, with adequate police deployment in place to manage the crowds.
The victorious squad is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 11 am before departing for Mumbai in the afternoon. Once in Mumbai, celebratory events featuring an open bus road show and a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium will cap off the triumphant return.
