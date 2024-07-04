Left Menu

Phil Foden Defends Gareth Southgate Amid Euro 2024 Criticism

England's Phil Foden expressed that the players must shoulder some responsibility for the team's lackluster performances at Euro 2024, sympathizing with manager Gareth Southgate amid heavy criticism. Despite being named the Premier League's Player of the Season, Foden has underperformed in Germany. England faces Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

England's Phil Foden said the players need to shoulder some of the blame for the team's shaky performances at Euro 2024 and that he feels sorry for manager Gareth Southgate, who has been subjected to heavy criticism. England have sputtered through their four games in Germany with Jude Bellingham's last gasp bicycle kick and Harry Kane's header in extra time against Slovakia salvaging their tournament.

When asked about the criticism Southgate has faced, particularly around the team's tendency to sit back rather than press, the 24-year-old said he feels sorry for the coach. "The players have got to take some of the blame," Foden told British media. "There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.

"There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to (work it out)." Foden was named the Premier League's Player of the Season but has been off the boil in Germany.

"I've not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it," he said. England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

