From Gloom to Glory: Team India's Triumphant Return with PM Modi

Rahul Dravid recounts the emotional journey of Team India, from their heartbreak in the ODI World Cup to their triumphant T20 World Cup victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the team to celebrate their success, inspiring the nation alongside a jubilant victory parade in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:47 IST
From Gloom to Glory: Team India's Triumphant Return with PM Modi
Rahul Dravid (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Dravid, who served as Team India's head coach during their ICC T20 World Cup victory, recalled the challenging times when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the team in Ahmedabad, praising the players' remarkable achievements. He noted that these athletes will inspire the younger generation.

The last encounter with PM Modi was in Ahmedabad's dressing room filled with despair following their ODI World Cup loss to Australia. Despite the heartbreak, Modi encouraged the players, shaking hands and offering words of comfort.

Expressing his gratitude, Dravid thanked PM Modi for the opportunity to interact during the ODI 2023 World Cup final and again during this victorious moment. Dravid also credited Rohit Sharma and the team's fighting spirit for their success.

Recounting the crucial last over of the T20 final, Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch turned the game in India's favor, securing a seven-run win over South Africa. Celebrations continued with a victory parade in Mumbai, where fans and players danced and celebrated their triumph.

