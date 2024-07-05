Diplomatic Tensions Cast Shadow Over Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Turkey vs Netherlands
The lead-up to the Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Turkey and the Netherlands has been marred by a diplomatic row. Turkey’s defender Merih Demiral was banned for making a controversial gesture, causing tensions between Turkey and host Germany. Both teams, who haven’t reached quarterfinals since 2008, are preparing for a high-stakes match in Berlin.
- Country:
- Germany
The build-up to the highly anticipated Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Turkey and the Netherlands has been overshadowed by a growing diplomatic row. Turkey defender Merih Demiral's hand gesture after scoring against Austria has prompted a dispute between Turkey and host nation Germany.
On Friday, UEFA handed Demiral a two-match suspension for making a gesture associated with Turkish nationalists, leading to condemnation from German authorities and a strong response from Turkish officials accusing Germany of xenophobia. The controversy even prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to decide to attend Saturday's match at Berlin's Olympiastadion.
This development sets a tense backdrop for a match whose winner will advance to the semifinals, where they'll face either England or Switzerland in Dortmund. Turkey, which reached the semifinals in 2008, and the Netherlands, aiming for their first semifinal since 2004, have a lot at stake as they prepare to clash under these unusual circumstances.
ALSO READ
Dutch Government Seeks New Buyer for German Electric Grid Arm as Berlin Backs Out
Illness Halts Rybakina in Berlin Quarterfinal Clash
Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Berlin Ladies Open Due to Illness
Elena Rybakina's Withdrawals Shake Up Berlin Tournament
Berlin Soccer Fan Zone Chaos: Arrests After Altercation