Wimbledon Day 6 Highlights: Drama, Withdrawals, and Thrilling Matches

Day 6 at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday was filled with dramatic turns. Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from the mixed doubles due to a wrist issue marked the end of Andy Murray's Wimbledon journey. Raducanu expressed her disappointment, stating, 'Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.'

Two-time singles champion Murray was previously knocked out of the men's doubles with his brother Jamie after withdrawing from the singles competition following a back operation. In other highlights, French 16th seed Ugo Humbert defeated American Brandon Nakashima in a rain-affected third-round match, setting up a clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Rain further delayed the start of play on Court Two and the outer courts, with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. Frenchman Lucas Pouille also withdrew from his third-round clash with Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur due to injury.

