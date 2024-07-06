Tragic Loss: Cyclist André Drege Dies in Tour of Austria Crash
Norwegian professional cyclist André Drege has died at age 25 after a crash during the Tour of Austria. The accident occurred during a mountain descent when Drege lost control. The International Cycling Union expressed condolences, and presentations were cancelled in his honor.
Norwegian professional cyclist André Drege has tragically died following a crash during the Tour of Austria, according to a statement made by the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Team Coop-Repsol rider lost control during a mountain descent, leading to the fatal accident.
'The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist André Drege at the Tour of Austria,' the UCI announced on X. 'Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates.' Following the news of the accident, race presentations were cancelled to honor Drege.
