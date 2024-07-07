James Rodriguez Leads Colombia to Copa America Semi-finals with 5-0 Victory over Panama

James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two more as Colombia thoroughly dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday to march into the Copa America semi-finals.

'Los Cafeteros' are through to the semi-finals for the third time in four editions and they will face either Uruguay or Brazil, who meet in a quarter-final clash in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. 'The most important thing is still to come. We hope to reach the final,' said Rodriguez, who was named player of the match.

'I am very happy because we are going through a good moment. Today we played a good game and scored the goals quickly.' Striker Jhon Cordoba outmuscled his marker to head home from a corner and give Colombia the lead in the eighth minute, before Nestor Lorenzo's side were awarded a penalty after Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera brought down Jhon Arias.

