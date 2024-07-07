Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks 37-Year-Old High Jump Record

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine set a world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on Sunday, erasing a mark that stood for 37 years.

Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, set a new best mark of 2.10 meters. "Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07 meters and maybe 2.10 meters," Mahuchikh said. "Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics." The previous record of 2.09 was set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh and world indoor champion Nicola Olyaslagers both cleared 2.01 meters on their second attempt. After Olyslagers failed three times at 2.03, Mahuchikh cleared that height to secure victory.

She then cleared 2.07 meters to set a Ukrainian record and had the bar raised to 2.10, which she cleared on her first try.

