Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks 37-Year-Old High Jump Record

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris. Clearing 2.10 meters, she surpassed the previous 2.09 meter record set by Stefka Kostadinova in 1987. Mahuchikh also became the reigning world champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:02 IST
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine set a world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on Sunday, erasing a mark that stood for 37 years.

Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, set a new best mark of 2.10 meters. "Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07 meters and maybe 2.10 meters," Mahuchikh said. "Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics." The previous record of 2.09 was set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh and world indoor champion Nicola Olyaslagers both cleared 2.01 meters on their second attempt. After Olyslagers failed three times at 2.03, Mahuchikh cleared that height to secure victory.

She then cleared 2.07 meters to set a Ukrainian record and had the bar raised to 2.10, which she cleared on her first try.

