Key Highlights from the Week in Asian Football
Highlights from the week in Asian football include Machida Zelvia maintaining their lead in Japan, Shanghai Port securing a narrow victory in China, and Gimcheon Sangmu holding on to their top spot in South Korea. Additionally, South Korea rehired Hong Myung-bo as their national team coach.
In this week's Asian football action, Machida Zelvia retained their five-point lead in Japan's J.League with a 1-0 win over Nagoya Grampus, thanks to a first-half goal by Hokuto Shimoda. Kashima Antlers and Gamba Osaka also secured wins to stay in the chase.
Shanghai Port narrowly defeated Henan FC 1-0 with Oscar's first-half penalty, maintaining their lead in the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua dominated 10-man Shandong Taishan 6-0, highlighted by Cephas Malele's hat-trick.
In South Korea, Gimcheon Sangmu held the top position despite a 1-1 draw against Incheon United, with Stefan Mugosa scoring a late equalizer. Reigning champions Ulsan HD also drew 1-1 with Suwon FC. Hong Myung-bo returns as head coach for the South Korean national team after a five-month hiatus following Juergen Klinsmann's departure.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USS Theodore Roosevelt in South Korea for Joint Military Drills with Japan Amid North Korean Threats
USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in South Korea for Military Drills Amid North Korean Threats
EU Seeks Defence Industry Partnerships with Japan and South Korea
India Accelerates FTA Upgrade Talks with South Korea Amid Trade Deficit Concerns
Tragic Fire at South Korea Battery Plant Claims 20 Lives