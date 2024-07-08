Key Highlights from the Week in Asian Football

In this week's Asian football action, Machida Zelvia retained their five-point lead in Japan's J.League with a 1-0 win over Nagoya Grampus, thanks to a first-half goal by Hokuto Shimoda. Kashima Antlers and Gamba Osaka also secured wins to stay in the chase.

Shanghai Port narrowly defeated Henan FC 1-0 with Oscar's first-half penalty, maintaining their lead in the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua dominated 10-man Shandong Taishan 6-0, highlighted by Cephas Malele's hat-trick.

In South Korea, Gimcheon Sangmu held the top position despite a 1-1 draw against Incheon United, with Stefan Mugosa scoring a late equalizer. Reigning champions Ulsan HD also drew 1-1 with Suwon FC. Hong Myung-bo returns as head coach for the South Korean national team after a five-month hiatus following Juergen Klinsmann's departure.

