Key Highlights from the Week in Asian Football

Highlights from the week in Asian football include Machida Zelvia maintaining their lead in Japan, Shanghai Port securing a narrow victory in China, and Gimcheon Sangmu holding on to their top spot in South Korea. Additionally, South Korea rehired Hong Myung-bo as their national team coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:18 IST
In this week's Asian football action, Machida Zelvia retained their five-point lead in Japan's J.League with a 1-0 win over Nagoya Grampus, thanks to a first-half goal by Hokuto Shimoda. Kashima Antlers and Gamba Osaka also secured wins to stay in the chase.

Shanghai Port narrowly defeated Henan FC 1-0 with Oscar's first-half penalty, maintaining their lead in the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua dominated 10-man Shandong Taishan 6-0, highlighted by Cephas Malele's hat-trick.

In South Korea, Gimcheon Sangmu held the top position despite a 1-1 draw against Incheon United, with Stefan Mugosa scoring a late equalizer. Reigning champions Ulsan HD also drew 1-1 with Suwon FC. Hong Myung-bo returns as head coach for the South Korean national team after a five-month hiatus following Juergen Klinsmann's departure.

