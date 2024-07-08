Kuldeep Yadav Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday.

In a Hindi post on X, Adityanath expressed their courtesy meeting with Yadav, a member of the victorious T20 World Cup team. Yadav, a wrist-spinner hailing from Kanpur, described the victory as an 'unreal experience' and hoped to participate in more such triumphs in the future.

India clinched the title by defeating South Africa in the final on June 29, marking the country's second T20 World Cup win. Yadav played a crucial role by capturing 10 wickets during the tournament.

