Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Yadav expressed that winning the World Cup was an unreal experience and hopes to be part of future successes. India secured the title by defeating South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:24 IST
Kuldeep Yadav Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Kuldeep Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday.

In a Hindi post on X, Adityanath expressed their courtesy meeting with Yadav, a member of the victorious T20 World Cup team. Yadav, a wrist-spinner hailing from Kanpur, described the victory as an 'unreal experience' and hoped to participate in more such triumphs in the future.

India clinched the title by defeating South Africa in the final on June 29, marking the country's second T20 World Cup win. Yadav played a crucial role by capturing 10 wickets during the tournament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024