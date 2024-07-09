Left Menu

Sports Update: Highlights from MLB, Soccer, Tennis, and More

This summary covers updates from various sports including a win by the Detroit Tigers, Canada's upcoming Copa America match against Argentina, Novak Djokovic's performance at Wimbledon, record TV ratings for Argentina's Copa win, and more. It spans multiple sports such as MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, and more.

Here is a concise roundup of the latest sports news.

MLB action saw the Detroit Tigers clinch a narrow 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Jake Rogers scored the lone run in the eighth inning. Keider Montero's solid start and Shelby Miller's impeccable closing were instrumental in the Tigers' win.

In soccer, Canada is gearing up for a challenging Copa America semi-final against Argentina. Dubbed a David vs Goliath battle, the match will see World Cup champions Argentina face the debutant Canadian team.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic displayed his dominance at Wimbledon by defeating Holger Rune, setting up a quarter-final clash with Alex De Minaur. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev exited the tournament.

Argentina's Copa America quarter-final win over Ecuador set viewership records on Fox Sports, drawing 1.87 million viewers, the highest for a non-U.S. match in the tournament.

The Minnesota Lynx, despite missing MVP-caliber Napheesa Collier, managed to hold off the Washington Mystics and set sights on the Los Angeles Sparks, aiming to end their two-game skid.

Travis Tygart, chief of USADA, voiced skepticism about the investigation into Chinese doping allegations, emphasizing unresolved issues ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Keegan Bradley was named the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, succeeding Zach Johnson. The selection process also considered Tiger Woods.

Elina Svitolina advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals while showing solidarity with Ukraine after a Russian airstrike on Kyiv.

Elena Rybakina fought off nerves to secure a spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retired due to a wrist injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers' cornerback Cameron Sutton was suspended for eight games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy.

