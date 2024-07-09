Left Menu

French Rugby Tour Scandal in Argentina: Players Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Two French rugby players were arrested in Argentina over sexual assault allegations during their South American tour. French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill confirmed an ongoing investigation. Separately, fullback Melvyn Jaminet was sent home and suspended for a racist comment seen in a widely shared video. Jaminet has since apologized.

Updated: 09-07-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:13 IST
Two French rugby players were detained in Argentina following allegations of sexual assault during their South American tour, confirmed French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill on Monday. France secured a 28-13 victory over Argentina in Mendoza last weekend and are set to play Uruguay in Montevideo on Wednesday prior to returning to Buenos Aires for another test against Argentina on Saturday.

"There is an ongoing investigation. Jean-Marc (Lhermet, FFR vice-president) and I have just flown in from Paris. If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious," Grill stated at a press conference in Argentina. "Our thoughts must already be with the young woman. If, once again, this is true, it goes against everything that rugby does, builds and is, everything that the 2,000 amateur clubs who bring amateur rugby to life on a daily basis do."

Grill added, "I don't have any details. I can't say what happened. An investigation is underway... They're in a police station. Someone from the delegation went to see them to bring them some food. We're going to try to go back and see them too." Reuters has sought confirmation from the local court.

The arrests come on the heels of fullback Melvyn Jaminet being sent home and suspended on Sunday after a video surfaced on social media showing him making a racist comment. The 25-year-old Toulon player was recorded saying, "the first Arab I come across, I'll throw him a headbutt," in a widely circulated video. Jaminet has since issued an apology on Instagram.

