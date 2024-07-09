Donna Vekic's Remarkable Wimbledon Breakthrough

New Zealand's 123rd-ranked qualifier, Lula Sun, saw her extraordinary Wimbledon journey come to an end in the quarter-finals on a rainy Tuesday. Despite a valiant effort, Sun was defeated 5-7 6-4 6-1 by experienced Croatian player Donna Vekic.

Vekic's victory secured her place in her first Grand Slam semi-final, making her only the second Croatian woman to achieve this at Wimbledon, following Mirjana Lucic's 1999 accomplishment. The 28-year-old unseeded player faced challenges, with Sun saving three breakpoints and taking the first set with a precise drop shot.

Sun fought back by breaking Vekic's serve, but Vekic regained her composure, leveling the match with a crucial break. The momentum shifted in the third set when Vekic capitalized on a double fault by Sun, quickly securing a 5-0 lead and eventually winning the set, ending Sun's historic run.

