Gautam Gambhir Appointed Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team

Former opener Gautam Gambhir has been named the head coach of the Indian cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid. The BCCI expressed confidence in Gambhir's leadership and experience to guide the team. Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to multiple IPL titles, will begin his tenure with the Sri Lanka tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:51 IST
World Cup-winning former opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team by the BCCI, succeeding Rahul Dravid, who led the team to a T20 World Cup title in Barbados last month.

Expressing his gratitude, Gambhir stated, 'It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country.' Congratulating his predecessor, he added, 'I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India. I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, and the support staff towards achieving success in upcoming tournaments.'

The BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah both expressed their confidence in Gambhir's ability to lead the team. Gambhir's first assignment will be the Sri Lanka tour for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting July 27.

