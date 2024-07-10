Left Menu

Teen Sensation Lamine Yamal Leads Spain to Euro Final

Spain reached the European Championship final with a 2-1 victory over France, highlighted by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament. Goals from Yamal and Dani Olmo set up Spain to face either England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.

Spain has secured a place in the European Championship final after a thrilling 2-1 victory over France, featuring a historic moment from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament.

France initially took the lead, with Randal Kolo Muani heading in a cross from Kylian Mbappé, who notably played without a mask following his recent injury. Yamal's equalizer came in the 21st minute, followed by a decisive goal from Dani Olmo just four minutes later.

France coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged Spain's superior control and technique. Despite France's strong defensive record in the tournament, they couldn't stop Spain's progress. Spain will now face either England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.

