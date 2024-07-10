Lamine Yamal: Breaking Records and Scoring Dreams at Euro 2024
Lamine Yamal, at just 16, became the youngest player to score in the European Championship during Spain's 2-1 victory over France. Set to turn 17 before the final against either England or the Netherlands, Yamal's goal was pivotal. The Barcelona teenager has already broken multiple records in European football.
Lamine Yamal has made history by becoming the youngest player to score in the European Championship, netting a stunning goal for Spain in their 2-1 semifinal victory over France.
The 16-year-old phenom will celebrate his 17th birthday on Saturday, the day before the final in Berlin. Yamal's goal helped equalize after an early French lead, and Spain secured the win with Dani Olmo's decisive shot.
Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, praised Yamal's talent and maturity, emphasizing the importance of nurturing his potential. Yamal, already a record-holder in various competitions, expressed his joy in playing for the national team and reaching the final.
