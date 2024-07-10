Left Menu

Lamine Yamal: Breaking Records and Scoring Dreams at Euro 2024

Lamine Yamal, at just 16, became the youngest player to score in the European Championship during Spain's 2-1 victory over France. Set to turn 17 before the final against either England or the Netherlands, Yamal's goal was pivotal. The Barcelona teenager has already broken multiple records in European football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:56 IST
Lamine Yamal: Breaking Records and Scoring Dreams at Euro 2024
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lamine Yamal has made history by becoming the youngest player to score in the European Championship, netting a stunning goal for Spain in their 2-1 semifinal victory over France.

The 16-year-old phenom will celebrate his 17th birthday on Saturday, the day before the final in Berlin. Yamal's goal helped equalize after an early French lead, and Spain secured the win with Dani Olmo's decisive shot.

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, praised Yamal's talent and maturity, emphasizing the importance of nurturing his potential. Yamal, already a record-holder in various competitions, expressed his joy in playing for the national team and reaching the final.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024