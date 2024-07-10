Reviving Glory: Durand Cup's Trophy Tour Kicks Off
President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the trophy tour for the 133rd Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, emphasizing the need for stakeholders to elevate Indian football. The tournament starts on July 27, featuring 24 teams across four cities. The event underscores India's historic connection to the game.
President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged stakeholders in Indian football to unite for the game's elevation in the country as she flagged off the trophy tour for the historic Durand Cup at a ceremony.
The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's most ancient and the world's fifth-oldest tournament, is set to commence on July 27, spanning across Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur.
'Football is the most popular sport globally,' President Murmu highlighted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, advocating for collaborative efforts to advance the sport in India. She recalled the Durand Cup's legacy, dating back to its inception in 1888, and praised its continuous contribution to Indian football.
