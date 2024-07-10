Reviving Glory: Durand Cup's Trophy Tour Kicks Off

President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged stakeholders in Indian football to unite for the game's elevation in the country as she flagged off the trophy tour for the historic Durand Cup at a ceremony.

The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's most ancient and the world's fifth-oldest tournament, is set to commence on July 27, spanning across Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur.

'Football is the most popular sport globally,' President Murmu highlighted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, advocating for collaborative efforts to advance the sport in India. She recalled the Durand Cup's legacy, dating back to its inception in 1888, and praised its continuous contribution to Indian football.

