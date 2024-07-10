Diksha Dagar Preps for Major Events and Olympics
Diksha Dagar is set to participate in the Amundi Evian Championships and seven other significant events, including the Olympics in Paris. She aims to build on her recent top finishes with her father by her side. Fellow golfer Aditi Ashok will also compete in these high-stakes tournaments.
- Country:
- France
Diksha Dagar will tee off at the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the Majors in women's golf, this week as she gears up for one of her busiest stretches of her career that also includes the Olympic Games in Paris.
Diksha will play seven events in eight weeks, including two Majors and the Olympics, besides the Women's Scottish Open and a Ladies European Tour event, among others. Also joining her in these Majors is Aditi Ashok, who will participate in the Olympics and the Women's Scottish Open as well.
Diksha, coming off a T-14 finish at the Aramco Series London, is currently 14th on the Order of Merit with three top-10s, four top-20, and two top-25 finishes this season. Her father, Naren Dagar, attributes her increasing success to improved mental and physical strength.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kafka's Heartfelt Farewell to Writing: 100-Year-Old Letter Up for Auction
E. Coli Outbreak in the UK: Lettuce in Pre-Packaged Sandwiches Suspected
Jharkhand CM Soren Distributes Job Letters to Prejha Foundation Trainees
Convicted Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Newborn Case
When It's Time to Let Go: Lessons from Biden, LBJ, Ginsburg, and Kelce