Diksha Dagar Preps for Major Events and Olympics

Diksha Dagar will tee off at the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the Majors in women's golf, this week as she gears up for one of her busiest stretches of her career that also includes the Olympic Games in Paris.

Diksha will play seven events in eight weeks, including two Majors and the Olympics, besides the Women's Scottish Open and a Ladies European Tour event, among others. Also joining her in these Majors is Aditi Ashok, who will participate in the Olympics and the Women's Scottish Open as well.

Diksha, coming off a T-14 finish at the Aramco Series London, is currently 14th on the Order of Merit with three top-10s, four top-20, and two top-25 finishes this season. Her father, Naren Dagar, attributes her increasing success to improved mental and physical strength.

