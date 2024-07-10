Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Preps for Major Events and Olympics

Diksha Dagar is set to participate in the Amundi Evian Championships and seven other significant events, including the Olympics in Paris. She aims to build on her recent top finishes with her father by her side. Fellow golfer Aditi Ashok will also compete in these high-stakes tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:56 IST
Diksha Dagar Preps for Major Events and Olympics
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • France

Diksha Dagar will tee off at the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the Majors in women's golf, this week as she gears up for one of her busiest stretches of her career that also includes the Olympic Games in Paris.

Diksha will play seven events in eight weeks, including two Majors and the Olympics, besides the Women's Scottish Open and a Ladies European Tour event, among others. Also joining her in these Majors is Aditi Ashok, who will participate in the Olympics and the Women's Scottish Open as well.

Diksha, coming off a T-14 finish at the Aramco Series London, is currently 14th on the Order of Merit with three top-10s, four top-20, and two top-25 finishes this season. Her father, Naren Dagar, attributes her increasing success to improved mental and physical strength.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024