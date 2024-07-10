De Minaur's Heartbreak as Djokovic Advances to Wimbledon Semis

Novak Djokovic progressed to the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday, benefitting from a walkover as his opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew due to a hip injury.

De Minaur, seeded ninth, announced his withdrawal hours before their scheduled match, citing a crack he felt during his previous match against Arthur Fils.

This unfortunate development allowed Djokovic to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the 13th time, tying Roger Federer's record. Djokovic, who has claimed seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, will compete against either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the final.

