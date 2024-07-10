De Minaur's Heartbreak as Djokovic Advances to Wimbledon Semis
Novak Djokovic advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdrew due to a hip injury. De Minaur, who was set to face Djokovic in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, expressed his devastation at the news. Djokovic is now tied with Roger Federer for the most semifinal appearances by a man at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic progressed to the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday, benefitting from a walkover as his opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew due to a hip injury.
De Minaur, seeded ninth, announced his withdrawal hours before their scheduled match, citing a crack he felt during his previous match against Arthur Fils.
This unfortunate development allowed Djokovic to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the 13th time, tying Roger Federer's record. Djokovic, who has claimed seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, will compete against either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the final.
