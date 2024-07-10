Left Menu

Beatriz Ferreira: From Sao Paulo's Streets to Olympic Glory

Beatriz Ferreira's boxing story began in a family garage in Salvador, Brazil. Trained by her father, she overcame financial challenges to become a celebrated boxer. She is a four-time Brazilian champion, a World Champion, and the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in boxing. She aims for gold at Paris 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:30 IST
Beatriz Ferreira: From Sao Paulo's Streets to Olympic Glory

Beatriz Ferreira's boxing career began at a tender age in her family's garage in Salvador, Bahia.

Guided by her father, a two-time national champion, she navigated her way through financial obstacles to train with Brazil's Olympic team in Sao Paulo.

Ferreira's perseverance has led her to be a four-time Brazilian champion, a World Champion twice, and Brazil's first female Olympic silver medalist in boxing. She now eyes Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024