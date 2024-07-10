Beatriz Ferreira: From Sao Paulo's Streets to Olympic Glory

Beatriz Ferreira's boxing career began at a tender age in her family's garage in Salvador, Bahia.

Guided by her father, a two-time national champion, she navigated her way through financial obstacles to train with Brazil's Olympic team in Sao Paulo.

Ferreira's perseverance has led her to be a four-time Brazilian champion, a World Champion twice, and Brazil's first female Olympic silver medalist in boxing. She now eyes Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)