Beatriz Ferreira: From Sao Paulo's Streets to Olympic Glory
Beatriz Ferreira's boxing story began in a family garage in Salvador, Brazil. Trained by her father, she overcame financial challenges to become a celebrated boxer. She is a four-time Brazilian champion, a World Champion, and the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in boxing. She aims for gold at Paris 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:30 IST
Beatriz Ferreira's boxing career began at a tender age in her family's garage in Salvador, Bahia.
Guided by her father, a two-time national champion, she navigated her way through financial obstacles to train with Brazil's Olympic team in Sao Paulo.
Ferreira's perseverance has led her to be a four-time Brazilian champion, a World Champion twice, and Brazil's first female Olympic silver medalist in boxing. She now eyes Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beatriz Ferreira
- boxing
- Brazil
- Olympics
- Paris 2024
- women's boxing
- sport
- champion
- Salvador
- Sao Paulo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Near-Perfect Game, Coaching Debuts, Thrilling Finishes
Kolkata Enforces Stricter Safety Norms for School Transportation
Poker Sports League Season 6: Bigger Teams, Better Prizes, and Enhanced Experience
Sports Highlights: Wozniacki's Upset, Austria's Thrilling Win, and More
Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology