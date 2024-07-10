Left Menu

Barbora Krejcikova Reaches First Wimbledon Semi-Final

Barbora Krejcikova advanced to her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory over Jelena Ostapenko. Krejcikova capitalized on Ostapenko's unforced errors and inconsistency with her serve. The Czech star will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the upcoming semi-finals.

Barbora Krejcikova advanced to her first Wimbledon semi-final under clear skies on Wednesday, defeating Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 7-6(4) in a clash of former French Open champions.

The Czech 31st seed maintained her composure from the baseline, forcing Ostapenko into 35 unforced errors. Ostapenko's struggle with her serve, landing less than 50% of her first serves in the opening set, proved costly as Krejcikova broke in the third game to take the first set.

Although Ostapenko managed to break Krejcikova and take a 4-1 lead in the second set, her numerous mistakes allowed Krejcikova to string together four consecutive games, putting her ahead 5-4. The set proceeded to a tiebreak, where a brilliant crosscourt forehand from Krejcikova clinched the decisive mini-break, enabling her to secure her first win over Ostapenko in their last four matches. Krejcikova will now face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.

