Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses AFC Champions League Debut Due to Viral Infection

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to travel to Iraq with Al-Nassr for their AFC Champions League Elite debut match against Al-Shorta due to a viral infection. Al-Nassr’s team physician confirmed the diagnosis and advised rest. Ronaldo recently scored for Portugal, increasing his international goals to 132.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:34 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses AFC Champions League Debut Due to Viral Infection
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star forward for Al-Nassr, was sidelined from his team's AFC Champions League Elite debut match against Al-Shorta in Iraq due to a viral infection.

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, indicated that the Portuguese forward "wasn't feeling well" and a team physician confirmed he needs to rest.

Ronaldo recently increased his men's-record tally of international goals to 132, scoring for Portugal against Croatia and Scotland in the Nations League.

The Elite tournament, a new version of the AFC Champions League, could see Ronaldo's debut against Al-Rayyan of Qatar on Sept. 20 in Riyadh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024