Cristiano Ronaldo Misses AFC Champions League Debut Due to Viral Infection
Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to travel to Iraq with Al-Nassr for their AFC Champions League Elite debut match against Al-Shorta due to a viral infection. Al-Nassr’s team physician confirmed the diagnosis and advised rest. Ronaldo recently scored for Portugal, increasing his international goals to 132.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo, the star forward for Al-Nassr, was sidelined from his team's AFC Champions League Elite debut match against Al-Shorta in Iraq due to a viral infection.
Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, indicated that the Portuguese forward "wasn't feeling well" and a team physician confirmed he needs to rest.
Ronaldo recently increased his men's-record tally of international goals to 132, scoring for Portugal against Croatia and Scotland in the Nations League.
The Elite tournament, a new version of the AFC Champions League, could see Ronaldo's debut against Al-Rayyan of Qatar on Sept. 20 in Riyadh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer Mourns the Loss of Sol Bamba at 39
Round-Up: Thrilling Updates from the World of Sports
CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Under Treatment at AIIMS for Respiratory Infection
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Isak hands Newcastle 2-1 victory over wasteful Tottenham
Sports Spectacle: US Open Triumphs, Historic MLB Feats, and More