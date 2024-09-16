Cristiano Ronaldo Misses AFC Champions League Debut Due to Viral Infection

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star forward for Al-Nassr, was sidelined from his team's AFC Champions League Elite debut match against Al-Shorta in Iraq due to a viral infection.

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, indicated that the Portuguese forward "wasn't feeling well" and a team physician confirmed he needs to rest.

Ronaldo recently increased his men's-record tally of international goals to 132, scoring for Portugal against Croatia and Scotland in the Nations League.

The Elite tournament, a new version of the AFC Champions League, could see Ronaldo's debut against Al-Rayyan of Qatar on Sept. 20 in Riyadh.

