Manchester City's Hearing Begins: What to Expect

Manchester City's hearing on alleged Premier League financial violations begins Monday, lasting 10 weeks. An independent commission will oversee the private proceedings. City, facing 115 charges, could be fined, demoted, or stripped of titles. They deny wrongdoing and welcome the review. Manager Pep Guardiola anticipates a fair verdict.

Updated: 16-09-2024 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An independent commission will begin a comprehensive review of Manchester City's alleged financial violations on Monday, initiating a 10-week-long private hearing.

The Premier League has accused City of breaching 115 regulations, dating back to 2009. The charges include providing inaccurate financial disclosures and failing to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The club, however, denies any wrongdoing.

Should City be found guilty, they could face penalties ranging from heavy fines to points deductions, or even demotion from the Premier League. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed optimism for a fair decision, emphasizing that 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty.'

