Manchester City's Hearing Begins: What to Expect

An independent commission will begin a comprehensive review of Manchester City's alleged financial violations on Monday, initiating a 10-week-long private hearing.

The Premier League has accused City of breaching 115 regulations, dating back to 2009. The charges include providing inaccurate financial disclosures and failing to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The club, however, denies any wrongdoing.

Should City be found guilty, they could face penalties ranging from heavy fines to points deductions, or even demotion from the Premier League. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed optimism for a fair decision, emphasizing that 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty.'

(With inputs from agencies.)