Mbappé Shines in Champions League Debut for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé marked his Real Madrid Champions League debut by scoring in a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart. Mbappé netted his 49th Champions League goal, helping the defending champions secure a home win. He celebrated the goal to honor his mother's 50th birthday and expressed optimism for future matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:03 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Kylian Mbappé marked his Real Madrid Champions League debut by scoring a crucial goal in their 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Mbappé's goal, his 49th in the competition, came just seconds into the second half after a cross from Rodrygo, pushing the home team ahead.
The striker celebrated by honoring his mother's 50th birthday, and expressed optimism for future matches. The victory was secured by goals from Antonio Rüdiger and Endrick, despite Stuttgart's resilience.
