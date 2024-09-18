Left Menu

Diamond League Boosts 2025 Prize Money To Record $9 Million

The Diamond League announced an increase in its prize money to over $9 million in 2025, marking the highest payout in the series' history. This move ensures that both male and female athletes will receive equal compensation. The total earnings for athletes, including promotional fees, will reach $18 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:27 IST
The Diamond League has announced a historical increase in its prize money to more than $9 million by 2025, set to be the highest in the series' history. Organisers made this announcement on Wednesday, stating that athletes will collectively earn $18 million, with top performers receiving additional promotional fees.

In a significant move towards gender equality in sports, the Diamond League confirmed that both male and female athletes would be compensated at the same rate. This initiative highlights the league's commitment to fair play and acknowledges the equal contributions of athletes regardless of gender.

The decision is a landmark moment for the Diamond League and underscores its dedication to supporting athletes and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

