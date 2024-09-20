Shohei Ohtani Nears Historic Milestone with 49th Home Run

Shohei Ohtani hammered his 49th home run of the season and added two more stolen bases in a thrilling game in Miami, marking a historic moment for the Los Angeles Dodgers star. This feat leaves Ohtani just one home run shy of being the first player in Major League Baseball history to achieve 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

The Japanese phenom started the game with a double and subsequently stole third base, marking his 50th stolen base of the season. He later scored on a sacrifice fly, giving the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. Ohtani's second at-bat saw him produce an RBI single to extend the lead and another stolen base, making it look easy as Marlins catcher Nick Fortes didn't even attempt a throw.

The momentous game saw Ohtani tie Shawn Green's record for most home runs in a season by a Dodgers player. The 30-year-old, playing in his seventh MLB season, has been a standout despite not pitching this year due to post-offseason elbow surgery. His stellar performance at the plate has him primed for a third MVP award, with the Dodgers leading the NL West by a significant margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)