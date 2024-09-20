Graham Arnold Resigns as Australia's Coach Amid Criticism
Graham Arnold has resigned from his role as Australia's coach following poor results in World Cup qualifying. Football Australia (FA) confirmed his resignation, which came after heavy criticism from fans and pundits. FA is now focused on appointing a new head coach before the next phase of qualifiers in October.
Graham Arnold has stepped down as Australia's coach after a disappointing start in the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifying. The decision was confirmed by Football Australia (FA) on Friday.
Arnold informed FA of his decision earlier this week, and the board accepted his resignation, according to a statement from FA.
"Football Australia is now focused on appointing a new head coach ahead of the second window of Round Three AFC Asian Qualifiers in October," FA said. Arnold faced heavy criticism following a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifying.
