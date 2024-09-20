Travis Head Poised to Open for Australia in Home Test Series Against India
Travis Head is becoming a strong candidate to open the batting for Australia in their home test series against India. Head's recent performances in ODIs and T20s, including a match-winning 154 against England, have made him a prime contender. The Australian team is looking to fill the gap left by David Warner's retirement with Head's consistent form across all formats.
Travis Head is increasingly likely to open the batting for Australia in the home Test series against India, following a string of impressive performances.
Head showcased his form with an unbeaten 154 from 129 balls against England in the first ODI, leading Australia to a seven-wicket win. His remarkable innings came just days after smashing a 19-ball half-century in a T20 opener against England.
With David Warner's retirement, Head's development into an all-format player couldn't be timelier. Head has excelled since returning to the team in late 2021 and impressed during last year's tour of India. Australia coach Andrew McDonald and opener Usman Khawaja appear to support his inclusion at the top of the order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Travis Head
- Australia
- cricket
- test series
- India
- ODI
- batting
- David Warner
- Steve Smith
- Usman Khawaja
ALSO READ
Biden and Modi Discuss Safety Concerns in Bangladesh
Indiana Judge Clears Valparaiso University to Sell Georgia O'Keeffe Painting
PM Modi Bolsters Ties with Singapore in Key Bilateral Talks
Indian Americans Key to US 2024 Election: AsiansMAGA Backs Trump
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Modi's Singapore Visit