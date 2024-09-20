Travis Head Poised to Open for Australia in Home Test Series Against India

Travis Head is increasingly likely to open the batting for Australia in the home Test series against India, following a string of impressive performances.

Head showcased his form with an unbeaten 154 from 129 balls against England in the first ODI, leading Australia to a seven-wicket win. His remarkable innings came just days after smashing a 19-ball half-century in a T20 opener against England.

With David Warner's retirement, Head's development into an all-format player couldn't be timelier. Head has excelled since returning to the team in late 2021 and impressed during last year's tour of India. Australia coach Andrew McDonald and opener Usman Khawaja appear to support his inclusion at the top of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)