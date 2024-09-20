Left Menu

Travis Head Poised to Open for Australia in Home Test Series Against India

Travis Head is becoming a strong candidate to open the batting for Australia in their home test series against India. Head's recent performances in ODIs and T20s, including a match-winning 154 against England, have made him a prime contender. The Australian team is looking to fill the gap left by David Warner's retirement with Head's consistent form across all formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:23 IST
Travis Head Poised to Open for Australia in Home Test Series Against India
Travis Head

Travis Head is increasingly likely to open the batting for Australia in the home Test series against India, following a string of impressive performances.

Head showcased his form with an unbeaten 154 from 129 balls against England in the first ODI, leading Australia to a seven-wicket win. His remarkable innings came just days after smashing a 19-ball half-century in a T20 opener against England.

With David Warner's retirement, Head's development into an all-format player couldn't be timelier. Head has excelled since returning to the team in late 2021 and impressed during last year's tour of India. Australia coach Andrew McDonald and opener Usman Khawaja appear to support his inclusion at the top of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024