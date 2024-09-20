Odegaard's Injury Update: Arteta Awaits Recovery Timeline
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still awaiting a clear recovery timeline for Martin Odegaard, who sustained significant ankle ligament damage while playing for Norway. Odegaard will miss the upcoming Premier League match against Manchester City. City's Kevin de Bruyne is also uncertain for the match due to a recent strain.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta disclosed that he is still awaiting a definitive recovery timeline for captain Martin Odegaard following significant ankle ligament damage. The injury, sustained during a match with Norway, rules Odegaard out of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Arteta explained, "We need to see the development in the next week or so, how the ankle reacts first of all and then the staff will give me an update on the timeframe and how long he'll be out for."
Meanwhile, Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne might also be unavailable after apparently straining himself in Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan. His fitness will be reassessed in training on Saturday.
