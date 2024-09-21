Historic First ISL Clash: FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC in Kolkata

FC Goa (FCG) and Mohammedan SC (MSC) will meet for the first time in Indian Super League (ISL) history at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata this Saturday at 7:30 pm IST. FC Goa boasts a strong recent record against Kolkata-based teams, having won four of their last five encounters, with their only defeat occurring earlier this year against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Gaurs have also performed well in away games in Kolkata, securing victories in their last two matches against East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

ISL debutants Mohammedan SC displayed resilience in their opening game, losing only to a 94th-minute goal by Alaeddin Ajaraie against NorthEast United FC. Similarly, FC Goa faced disappointment when an injury-time goal by Jordan Murray handed them a defeat against Jamshedpur FC. The Gaurs are just three goals away from becoming the first ISL team to score 350 goals in the competition, having scored 124 of these goals in away games, surpassing the second-best record held by Mumbai City FC (115).

On the other hand, MSC's No. 10, Alexis Gomez, attempted eight dribbles, successfully completing four against the Highlanders. His ball-playing skills will be crucial against the FC Goa defense. Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov emphasized the need for his team to adapt to the ISL's competitive environment, both defensively and offensively. "We need to improve in defensive situations, as well as in attacking ones. We try to change some situations and be better in the next match. It's not easy for players coming in from other countries to adapt quickly," Chernyshov stated. Meanwhile, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez highlighted the team's determination to recover from their opening game loss despite injury setbacks. "From the training sessions, the hunger among the players to respond to the defeat in the first game is there. But you cannot promise results, you can only promise that the players will work hard to achieve them," Marquez stated. Key players including Mohammad Yasir, Sandesh Jhingan, and Iker Guarrotxena remain sidelined with injuries, but may return post the FIFA break in October.

