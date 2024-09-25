Left Menu

Mbappé Shines as Real Madrid Edges Alaves 3-2

Kylian Mbappé continued his scoring streak with his sixth goal in five matches, helping Real Madrid secure a 3-2 victory over Alaves. Despite a late scare, Madrid moved one point closer to league leaders Barcelona. Mbappé's performance, along with goals from Vázquez and Rodrygo, was instrumental in the win.

Kylian Mbappé extended his scoring streak with his sixth goal in five matches as Real Madrid defeated Alaves 3-2 to move closer to leader Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Mbappé's seventh goal since joining Madrid showcased his skill, starting a give-and-go with Jude Bellingham and maneuvering around a defender before finding the net at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, he asked to be substituted in the 80th minute due to a muscle ailment, which coach Carlo Ancelotti says is not serious.

Additional goals from Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo contributed to Madrid's victory, extending their unbeaten league run to 39 matches. Alaves scored twice in the final minutes but failed to equalize. The win puts Madrid within one point of Barcelona. Despite a busy schedule, Ancelotti opted not to heavily rotate his squad. Madrid's next match is a city derby against Atletico Madrid.

