Alexis Ohanian's Exciting New Venture: Athlos NYC Track Meet
Entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian launches Athlos NYC, a women's-only track event, on Thursday. The event, offering prize money double that of traditional competitions, aims to elevate women's sports in the U.S. With six events and total prizes of $500,000, Athlos NYC signifies a broader push for better compensation and recognition in athletics.
Entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is set to make his mark on women's sports yet again with the launch of Athlos NYC, a pioneering women's-only track event. The event, which kicks off on Thursday, holds the promise of redefining the landscape of athletics in the United States.
Ohanian's successful investment in Angel City FC, now the most valuable women's sports franchise globally, serves as a backdrop to his latest venture. Athlos NYC will host its inaugural meet at Icahn Stadium, featuring some of the sport's brightest stars competing for super-sized prize money and with an athlete-first approach.
"It's about what we're doing for women's sports and what this event, in particular, signifies for track and field," said 200 meters Olympic champion Gabby Thomas. The meet will feature six events with winners taking home $60,000 each, double the prize offered at the 2024 Diamond League finale, attracting global attention and setting a new standard for athlete compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Athletes Shine at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship
India Shines at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship with 19 Medals
India Claims Victory at South Asian Junior Athletics Championships
UAE's Maryam Karim Reaches Final in Arab Junior Athletics Championship
ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men's and Women's World Cups