Alexis Ohanian's Exciting New Venture: Athlos NYC Track Meet

Updated: 26-09-2024 05:19 IST
Entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is set to make his mark on women's sports yet again with the launch of Athlos NYC, a pioneering women's-only track event. The event, which kicks off on Thursday, holds the promise of redefining the landscape of athletics in the United States.

Ohanian's successful investment in Angel City FC, now the most valuable women's sports franchise globally, serves as a backdrop to his latest venture. Athlos NYC will host its inaugural meet at Icahn Stadium, featuring some of the sport's brightest stars competing for super-sized prize money and with an athlete-first approach.

"It's about what we're doing for women's sports and what this event, in particular, signifies for track and field," said 200 meters Olympic champion Gabby Thomas. The meet will feature six events with winners taking home $60,000 each, double the prize offered at the 2024 Diamond League finale, attracting global attention and setting a new standard for athlete compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

