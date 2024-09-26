Left Menu

Fond Tributes Flow for Cricket Legend Bishan Singh Bedi

On Bishan Singh Bedi's birth anniversary, former cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, and Madan Lal shared heartfelt memories of the legendary spinner, who passed away in October 2023. Bedi's illustrious career includes 1560 first-class wickets, leadership in 22 Tests, and significant contributions to Indian cricket post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:33 IST
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of Bishan Singh Bedi, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin reflected on his relationship with the legendary left-arm spinner who passed away on October 23, 2023, at the age of 77. Bedi represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, amassing 273 wickets.

'The function honors his memory,' Azharuddin said. 'When I became captain, he was our coach, providing invaluable support. He was very entertaining. It's a pleasure to attend this event.' Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh mentioned seeking bowling advice from Bedi early in his career.

'I fondly remember discussing bowling with him,' Yuvraj said. 'Bedi recommended left-arm spin to me. His guidance was invaluable.' Madan Lal praised Bedi's contributions. 'He was a wonderful person who did a lot for cricket, especially in the North,' he said.

Bedi's elegant bowling action, discipline, and ability to generate significant spin defined his success. With 1560 first-class wickets and leadership in 22 Tests, he also played India's inaugural ODI in 1974. Post-retirement, Bedi served as Manager and national selector, receiving accolades like the Padma Shri (1970) and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award (2004).

(With inputs from agencies.)

