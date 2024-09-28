No-Confidence Motion Against AITA President Withdrawn Amidst Controversies
A proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association President Anil Jain was withdrawn. Eight state tennis associations pushed for the motion, citing personal expense misuse, but it was not discussed due to legal and procedural issues. Jain denies the allegations, calling them politically motivated.
The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain, pushed by eight state associations, has been withdrawn, sources revealed to PTI on Saturday.
The motion, introduced ahead of the Annual General Meeting, faced hurdles as Jain sought court intervention to delay the Extra Ordinary General Meeting meant for discussing the motion. Allegations of violation of the Sports Code by nomination candidates complicated the situation, yet the court did not entertain Jain's plea.
State units accused Jain, also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, of leveraging his position for personal benefits, including using association funds for family travels abroad. The associations pushing the motion included Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura.
(With inputs from agencies.)
