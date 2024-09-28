Rain Disrupts India-Bangladesh Test Match
The second day of the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur was canceled due to rain and a wet outfield. With limited play on Friday and further delays on Saturday, the game faces the prospect of a draw. India aims for their 18th consecutive home test series victory.
The second day's play in the weather-plagued second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off due to intermittent rain in Kanpur on Saturday. The outfield remained too wet for play after continuous downpours.
Rain and a wet outfield had limited Friday's play to just 35 overs, and Saturday saw further delays before the decision was made. With Bangladesh stranded at 107-3 in their first innings, the possibility of achieving a series-levelling victory seemed slim.
Sunday's weather forecast predicts slight improvement, but with substantial time lost to rain, a draw seems likely. A draw would suffice for India to clinch their 18th consecutive home test series victory, following their resounding win by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
