Rain Disrupts India-Bangladesh Test Match

The second day's play in the weather-plagued second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off due to intermittent rain in Kanpur on Saturday. The outfield remained too wet for play after continuous downpours.

Rain and a wet outfield had limited Friday's play to just 35 overs, and Saturday saw further delays before the decision was made. With Bangladesh stranded at 107-3 in their first innings, the possibility of achieving a series-levelling victory seemed slim.

Sunday's weather forecast predicts slight improvement, but with substantial time lost to rain, a draw seems likely. A draw would suffice for India to clinch their 18th consecutive home test series victory, following their resounding win by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

