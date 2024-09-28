Left Menu

Rain Disrupts India-Bangladesh Test Match

The second day of the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur was canceled due to rain and a wet outfield. With limited play on Friday and further delays on Saturday, the game faces the prospect of a draw. India aims for their 18th consecutive home test series victory.

Updated: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST
Rain Disrupts India-Bangladesh Test Match
The second day's play in the weather-plagued second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off due to intermittent rain in Kanpur on Saturday. The outfield remained too wet for play after continuous downpours.

Rain and a wet outfield had limited Friday's play to just 35 overs, and Saturday saw further delays before the decision was made. With Bangladesh stranded at 107-3 in their first innings, the possibility of achieving a series-levelling victory seemed slim.

Sunday's weather forecast predicts slight improvement, but with substantial time lost to rain, a draw seems likely. A draw would suffice for India to clinch their 18th consecutive home test series victory, following their resounding win by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

