WADA Challenges Tribunal's Verdict Clearing Jannik Sinner in Doping Case
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a tribunal decision that cleared tennis player Jannik Sinner of doping charges. WADA argues the 'no fault' ruling was incorrect and seeks a one to two-year ineligibility period for Sinner.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging the decision to clear tennis world number one Jannik Sinner of doping violations.
WADA contends that the tribunal's finding of 'no fault or negligence' was erroneous according to the governing rules, and seeks a suspension period of one to two years for the Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.
Sinner, who maintains his innocence, attributed the presence of the banned substance clostebol to inadvertent contamination from a topical spray used by his physio, Giacomo Naldi. The International Tennis Integrity Agency acknowledges WADA's right to appeal, but Sinner remains 'disappointed and surprised' by the decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
