Cole Palmer's Record-Breaking Feat Elevates Chelsea's Premier League Ambitions
Cole Palmer sets a new record by scoring four goals in the first half of an English Premier League match, bolstering Chelsea's stance this season. Chelsea spent over $1 billion on players in the past two years, with Palmer being a key signing. His contribution helps Chelsea achieve a 4-2 victory over Brighton.
Chelsea made a significant acquisition by signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City last year, but his performance perhaps exceeded expectations.
Palmer etched his name in history by becoming the first player to net four goals in the first half of a Premier League match. This milestone came during Chelsea's 4-2 win against Brighton, reaffirming the belief that Chelsea will be formidable this season after their $1 billion investment in players over the past two years.
Palmer, who cost the club at least £40 million, has proven his worth. His tally of 22 league goals last season was second only to Manchester City's Erling Haaland. This season, he's already scored six goals in just six games. In international play, Palmer scored for England in their 2-1 European Championship final loss to Spain in July.
