Left Menu

Korean Football Coach Appointment Scandal: Ministry Unveils Rule Violations

The Korea Football Association (KFA) breached its own hiring rules during the recruitment of national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and ex-coach Juergen Klinsmann. An investigation by the sports ministry revealed irregularities in the hiring process and questionable authority delegations. Final inquiry results are expected by October's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:44 IST
Korean Football Coach Appointment Scandal: Ministry Unveils Rule Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Korea Football Association (KFA) violated its hiring rules in recruiting national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and ex-coach Juergen Klinsmann, according to the sports ministry. The investigation was initiated after backlash over Hong's appointment in July, following Klinsmann's sacking in February.

Hong faced criticism during two World Cup qualifiers in September, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction. The KFA asserted it followed rules, but ministry findings indicated otherwise. Last week, Hong denied receiving preferential treatment but acknowledged his non-formal meeting with KFA's technical director Lee Lim-saeng. The ministry noted irregularities in this process.

Choi Hyun-joon of the ministry highlighted that Lee's involvement was due to delegated authority from the KFA chairman and vice chairman, who lacked the authority to appoint a coach. The ministry detailed discrepancies in the interview process and expected the KFA to reassess Hong's appointment based on public opinion and fairness. Although no illegal measures were found, the final results of the inquiry will be released at October's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024