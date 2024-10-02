Korean Football Coach Appointment Scandal: Ministry Unveils Rule Violations

The Korea Football Association (KFA) violated its hiring rules in recruiting national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and ex-coach Juergen Klinsmann, according to the sports ministry. The investigation was initiated after backlash over Hong's appointment in July, following Klinsmann's sacking in February.

Hong faced criticism during two World Cup qualifiers in September, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction. The KFA asserted it followed rules, but ministry findings indicated otherwise. Last week, Hong denied receiving preferential treatment but acknowledged his non-formal meeting with KFA's technical director Lee Lim-saeng. The ministry noted irregularities in this process.

Choi Hyun-joon of the ministry highlighted that Lee's involvement was due to delegated authority from the KFA chairman and vice chairman, who lacked the authority to appoint a coach. The ministry detailed discrepancies in the interview process and expected the KFA to reassess Hong's appointment based on public opinion and fairness. Although no illegal measures were found, the final results of the inquiry will be released at October's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)