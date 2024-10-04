Injury Doubts Loom Over England Squad Ahead of Pakistan Series

As the England cricket team gears up for the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, concerns hover over the fitness of captain Ben Stokes. The match scheduled for October 7 might see Stokes on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that he suffered during The Hundred in August.

Stokes' absence was felt during England's series win against Sri Lanka, where Ollie Pope took the captaincy reins. In more optimistic news, opener Zak Crawley has declared himself match-ready. Crawley had been sidelined due to a broken finger sustained during the West Indies series, causing him to miss out on the Sri Lankan matches.

As the English squad awaits the official announcement of their playing eleven, expectations are high. Crawley remains hopeful about Stokes' return, indicating that a last-minute decision could be in play. He added, "He seems to be on a positive recovery path with ongoing tests to ensure his readiness."

