Sophie Devine Stars as New Zealand Dominates India

A formidable performance led by Sophie Devine saw New Zealand deliver a crushing 58-run defeat to India in the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Devine anchored the innings with an impressive unbeaten 57 off 36 balls, steering New Zealand to a competitive 160 for 4. Her effort was complemented by opening contributions from Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, who laid a strong foundation with a 67-run partnership.

India's response was lacklustre, with their batsmen failing to withstand New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Rosemary Mair who claimed four wickets for 19 runs. The Indian innings crumbled to 102 all out in 19 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)