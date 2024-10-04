Sophie Devine Stars as New Zealand Dominates India
New Zealand defeated India by 58 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup. Opting to bat, Sophie Devine led with an unbeaten 57, helping New Zealand reach 160 for 4. Despite early resistance, India was bowled out for 102, as Rosemary Mair shone with the ball.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A formidable performance led by Sophie Devine saw New Zealand deliver a crushing 58-run defeat to India in the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.
Devine anchored the innings with an impressive unbeaten 57 off 36 balls, steering New Zealand to a competitive 160 for 4. Her effort was complemented by opening contributions from Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, who laid a strong foundation with a 67-run partnership.
India's response was lacklustre, with their batsmen failing to withstand New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Rosemary Mair who claimed four wickets for 19 runs. The Indian innings crumbled to 102 all out in 19 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)