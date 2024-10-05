Left Menu

Manchester City's Unwavering Support: Fans' Plea to Guardiola

Manchester City fans displayed a giant banner at Etihad Stadium urging manager Pep Guardiola to extend his stay with the club. Guardiola, who joined the team in 2016, has led them to numerous victories. His contract is up soon, and fans are hopeful he will continue his successful tenure.

Updated: 05-10-2024 21:23 IST
At the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Manchester City fans unveiled a giant banner with a heartfelt message for their esteemed manager, Pep Guardiola, ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham.

Inscribed in Catalan, the banner read 'Pep Guardiola – Volem Que Et Quedis!' which translates to 'We want you to stay!' This plea comes as Guardiola's contract, which expires at the end of the season, remains uncertain with no public indication of his desire to extend his stay. He first joined City in 2016 and has since established a record-breaking era of success.

Guardiola expressed gratitude to the fans for their gesture, offering to reimburse the reported £1,000 cost incurred by supporters. Since his tenure began, the team has claimed numerous accolades, including four consecutive league titles and a treble in 2023. Despite acknowledging that his City career may be nearing its conclusion, Guardiola remains non-committal regarding his future plans.

